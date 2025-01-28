Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Buys 2,633 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.