Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 2,956 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Balchem by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $160.89 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $137.69 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.91.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.