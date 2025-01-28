Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Takes $67,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Grab by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671,388 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $213,177,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Grab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,570,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 967,233 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 33,735,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,196,000 after buying an additional 3,442,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,666,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,414,000 after buying an additional 591,898 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Price Performance

GRAB opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.