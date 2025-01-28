BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCHP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $44.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

