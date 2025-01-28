BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,680 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.90.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

