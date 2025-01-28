BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,029 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

