BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.24 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 222,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 279,898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.