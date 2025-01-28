Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 8.0 %
Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 110,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,484. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
About Baosheng Media Group
