Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 8.0 %

Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 110,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,484. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

