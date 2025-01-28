Bensler LLC Acquires 149,820 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 170.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

