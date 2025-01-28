Bensler LLC Acquires 16,542 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 164,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

USTB stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

