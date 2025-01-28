Bensler LLC Acquires 42,401 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

