Bensler LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bensler LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.