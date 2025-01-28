Bensler LLC Purchases 9,042 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bensler LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

