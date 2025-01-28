Berkshire Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

