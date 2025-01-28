Berkshire Bank Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 286,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

