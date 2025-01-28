Berkshire Bank Sells 4,499 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.