Berkshire Bank Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 938.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after buying an additional 1,424,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after acquiring an additional 395,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 331,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

