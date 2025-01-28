BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,019 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $63.21.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
