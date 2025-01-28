BioRem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.87. 45,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 51,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised BioRem to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get BioRem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRM

BioRem Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.85.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioRem news, Director Derek Webb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$351,600.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioRem

(Get Free Report)

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.