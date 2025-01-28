BioRem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.87. 45,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 51,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark raised BioRem to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRM
BioRem Stock Down 2.7 %
BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.68%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BioRem news, Director Derek Webb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$351,600.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BioRem
BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.
