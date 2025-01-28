BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BKN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 143,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $13.16.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
