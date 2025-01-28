Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,683 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 36,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $276.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.24 and a 200 day moving average of $278.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

