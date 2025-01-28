Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

