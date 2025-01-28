Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SHG opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

