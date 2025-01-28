Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 385,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.