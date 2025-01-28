BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock remained flat at C$20.50 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.78. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.15 and a twelve month high of C$23.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.