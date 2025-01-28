Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.30 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30), Zacks reports.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $214.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

