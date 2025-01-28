Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,989,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 7,767,019 shares.The stock last traded at $185.05 and had previously closed at $175.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

