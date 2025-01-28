Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $4,399,115.24 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.26.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

