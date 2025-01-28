Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bravo Mining Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of BRVMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 11,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Bravo Mining has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.20.
Bravo Mining Company Profile
