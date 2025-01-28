Brinker International (EAT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $1,173,510.00 billion for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.500 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $155.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This represents a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.