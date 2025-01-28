Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price at $164.63

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.23.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

