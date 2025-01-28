BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 188,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 157,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

BTU Metals Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

