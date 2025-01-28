Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 2.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $12,925,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,340. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,000 shares of company stock worth $44,177,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4,051,810 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.