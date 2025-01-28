Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 580.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

