Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 291,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 338,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 251,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.