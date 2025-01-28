Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $268,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMO opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.