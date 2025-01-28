Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 17,577 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 12,188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

