Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $172.34 and a 52-week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

