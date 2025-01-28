Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Camden National had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Camden National Stock Performance

Camden National stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $657.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Camden National from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

