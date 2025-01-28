Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Camden National had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%.
Camden National Stock Performance
Camden National stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $657.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.
Camden National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Camden National
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.