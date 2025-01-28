Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $124.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

CNI opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 326,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 276,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,034.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

