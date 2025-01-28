Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 220 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

