Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after buying an additional 363,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,951,000 after buying an additional 354,742 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $155.79 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

