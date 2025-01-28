Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $229.32 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.31.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

