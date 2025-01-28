Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $349,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

