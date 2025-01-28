Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

View Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.