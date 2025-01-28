Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9,940.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after buying an additional 1,981,458 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,795,000 after acquiring an additional 737,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Up 3.3 %
TGT stock opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average is $144.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
