Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

NOBL stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

