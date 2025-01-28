Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years. Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

CBNK stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.51. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Capital Bancorp news, COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $114,196.08. The trade was a 79.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic C. Canuso bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,040. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

