Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.42%.
Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $627.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.56.
Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
