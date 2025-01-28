Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,200,000 after buying an additional 3,415,106 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,045,000 after buying an additional 1,686,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,056,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,140,000 after buying an additional 1,121,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,654,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,498,000 after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,260,000.

CGDV opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

